Swimmers from Milwaukee area feel impact from university, conference dispute

MILWAUKEE — Two swimmers from the Milwaukee area will not compete for a conference title this week amid a dispute over rules between the University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) and the Horizon League.

"My initial response upon hearing this news was nothing but shock," said Jeff Wiedoff, a UIC junior from Pewaukee.

"I was instantly filled with just disappointment and sadness," said Cory Michalek, a UIC freshman from Wales.

The University of Illinois-Chicago recently announced it's leaving the Horizon League for the Missouri Valley Conference.

But, UIC did not give the Horizon League a year's notice, a violation of league bylaws.

In addition to a fine of $500,000 and other restrictions, athletes are banned from conference championships if the school violates the notice period to exit.

The UIC says it's in compliance with all other restrictions, and it only wants relief from the bylaw that would keep its students out of conference tournaments.

The Horizon League board reviewed UIC's request for relief, but agreed to uphold all penalties.

With the Horizon League swim and dive championships set to begin Wednesday, athletes are not hopeful of a quick reversal that allows them to get into the water.

"There's a very slim chance if they were to go back on their decision and change their mind. It would likely be too late," said Wiedoff.

Bylaws are in place to protect all schools within an athletic conference.

When a team leaves, especially on short notice, it impacts scheduling and opponents. It can also cost a conference money.

As the UIC and Horizon League face-off, it's the students who are hurting, especially seniors who may never get another chance to compete.

"How much effort they [seniors] put in every single day, I think they deserve them a championship meet," said Michalek.

Ultimately, more than 200 UIC athletes, from baseball to basketball, may miss a shot for a title by the end of the academic semester.

