Suspect fires gun at officers during Walworth County house party: Sheriff

SPRING PRAIRIE, Wis. — A suspect fired a gun at law enforcement as they chased him from a party he was allegedly threatening people at, in Walworth County early Thursday morning, authorities say.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to a home on Hamms Road in the Town of Spring Prairie around 2 a.m.

911 callers described a man at a house party threatening people with a gun.

Outside the home, officers say they saw about 20 people in and around the residence.

That's when a person started running away from the home. Officers chased him and the suspect fired a gun at the officers, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect then disappeared into a wooded area. SWAT teams and several local law enforcement departments were called to the scene. Officers created a perimeter around the area they believed the suspect to be hiding in.

Sometime later officers were able to find and arrest the suspect.

No one was injured during the incident. The suspect was not identified.

