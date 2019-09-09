WAUPON — The attorney representing Steven Avery, the man who was found guilty of killing Teresa Halbach in 2005, has announced a substantial reward for the discovery of Halbach's "real killer," according to a press release.



Kathleen Zelner , Avery's attorney announced the substantial reward in a press release Monday, saying the funding was provided by a concerned citizen, for the "arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach."

Law Offices of Kathleen T. Zellner

Steven Avery was convicted of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, among other crimes in the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach after a lengthy and controversial trial that took place in Manitowoc County.

The case gained national attention after the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" depicted Avery's conviction and appeal process.

Avery has attempted to unsuccessfully appeal his conviction several times. He is currently serving a life sentence in the Waupon Correctional Institution.