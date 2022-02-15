St. Patrick's Day parade returning to Milwaukee after two-year hiatus

MILWAUKEE — The 54th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade is finally happening in Milwaukee after a two year hiatus!

On Monday, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin and Westown Association announced the parade would be coming back to Milwaukee on Saturday, March 12.

The parade will begin at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Old World Third Street) and West Wisconsin Avenue, and end at the intersection of Water Street and Highland Avenue.

This will be the first time Milwaukee has had the parade since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to bring the St. Patrick’s Day Parade back to downtown’s streets and celebrate our city’s rich Irish heritage,” said Mike Boyle, Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Parade Director. “After a few years away, we are planning a very special event and know families will be delighted to see the return of one of Milwaukee’s favorite traditions.”

The parade will be the first in Milwaukee since the Waukesha Christmas parade, so the Shamrock Club plans to honors the victims of the tragedy and even include a performance from the Dancing Grannies.

According to a news release from the Shamrock Club, first responders will also be honored during the parade for their dedicated service throughout the pandemic.

