SnoHub, an Uber-like app for snow removal, will be available in Milwaukee

An app-based, snow removal company will be available for Milwaukeeans to use starting November.
SnoHub Inc. is a new company that operates a lot like Uber and Lyft in the respect of how the app is used. But instead of getting rides, you are getting snow removed via plows, shoveling or blowing.
SnoHub has partnered with Milwaukee-based snowplow manufacturer Douglas Dynamics Inc. for its equipment by encouraging its contractors to use the company’s SnowEx line of products.
The costs will be determined by location, driveway length, snow depth, and other factors. James Albis, SnoHub's CEO, said services will typically range from $49 and $99.
The company is also going to hire contractors, SnoHub's version of drivers for Uber, who have their own equipment. Albis says the average contractor earned roughly $5,500 during the winter season.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the app was first released in 2016 and has over 27,000 downloads. SnoHub also plans on operating in Green Bay and Madison this winter.