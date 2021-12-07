Watch
Silver Alert: Missing 89-year-old woman last seen near Regent and Brown Deer in Bayside

Wisconsin Department of Justice
Posted at 3:37 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 16:37:41-05

BAYSIDE, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for missing 89-year-old Judith Prochazka.

She is missing from the CLE Haven Bayside Assisted Living at 225 E. Brown Deer Rd. in Bayside. She was last seen around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say she is missing on foot.

She was last seen wearing a light tan sweater, tan pants, and a purple knit hat.

Prochazka has dementia and has often talked about wanting to go to her previous home in Waukesha.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bayside Police Department at 414-351-9900.

