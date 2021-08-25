Silver Alert issued for missing Oak Creek woman

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is searching for a missing 84-year-old woman who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bonnie High was last seen walking with her gray walker out of a facility on W. Willow Drive at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

She is 5'2" tall, has brown eyes and white hair, and weighs 118 lbs. She was wearing a navy head covering, tan/brown zip up jacket, a sky blue short sleeve shirt with flowers, navy blue capri sweatpants, white socks and black sandals.

Anyone with information should contact the Oak Creek Police Department at (414) 762-8200.

