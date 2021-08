GREENFIELD — A Silver Alert was issued in Milwaukee County for missing Tirza Medina, 64, last seen Thursday morning at Aurora Urgent Care on West Edgerton Avenue in Greenfield.

The state Department of Justice says she is missing on foot, last seen wearing a white sleeveless blouse, leopard-print pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenfield Police Department at (414) 761-5300.

