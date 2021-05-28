Silver Alert issued for missing veteran in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert was issued for missing Gary Dale Miller, 72, who was last seen at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center around 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

Miller was last seen wearing a tan Brewers baseball lid, a blue hospital disposable mask, black-framed seeing glasses, blue long sleeve top, white Brewers Jersey, Red undershirt, dark-colored jogging style pants, dark tennis shoes, and is using a walker.

Authorities say the veteran reported to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center on 47th and National Avenue for an appointment and signed into the appointment. However, he then departed without being seen by a provider. He was identified as missing when the guardian could not locate him. He was then seen entering the Milwaukee County Bus via CCTV system headed eastbound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department of Veterans Affairs - Milwaukee at 414-384-2000 x.42222.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip