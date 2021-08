OCONOMOWOC — A Silver Alert was issued statewide for missing Ronald Wolters, 77 of Oconomowoc, last seen Tuesday morning.

The Wisconsin DOJ says he was last seen wearing black jeans, grey striped polo shirt, black baseball hat, gold watch on his left wrist and brown square glasses.

Ronald is driving a 2002/Red Chevrolet/Avalanche, WI license plate 944630.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconomowoc Police Department at 262-567-4401.

