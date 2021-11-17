Silver Alert issued for missing 90-year-old Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert was issued statewide for missing Jurden Moore, 90, last seen in the area of Highway 11 / County Rd T in Brodhead, Wis. on Tuesday.

DOJ

Jurden was originally missing from the area of N. 107th St. and W. Donna Dr. in Milwaukee.

He is about 180 pounds, with brown eyes, bald, clean shaven, last seen wearing blue baseball cap, blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Jurden is driving a 2004 / Blue Chevrolet Trailblazer, WI license plate 862GHC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405, according to the state Department of Justice.

