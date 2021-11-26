Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver alert issued for missing 85-year-old man from Menomonee Falls

items.[0].image.alt
Menomonee Falls Police Department
John Trost
Posted at 7:44 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 20:44:29-05

MENOMONEE FALLS — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Menomonee Falls man.

John Trost, 85, was on his was to his son's house in Germantown on Thanksgiving but reportedly never made it. He was supposed to arrive at 1:00 p.m.

Trost was driving a Chrysler Town and County van with Wisconsin license plate 407-XFE.

He is 6'0", weighs 199 lbs, and has short gray hair. Officials said he might have dementia.

Please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department with any information you have (262) 532-8700.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

poz.jpeg

Watch the Positively Milwaukee Awards on Thanksgiving Day