Silver alert issued for missing 85-year-old man from Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Menomonee Falls man.

John Trost, 85, was on his was to his son's house in Germantown on Thanksgiving but reportedly never made it. He was supposed to arrive at 1:00 p.m.

Trost was driving a Chrysler Town and County van with Wisconsin license plate 407-XFE.

He is 6'0", weighs 199 lbs, and has short gray hair. Officials said he might have dementia.

Please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department with any information you have (262) 532-8700.

