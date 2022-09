MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert was issued in Milwaukee County for missing 75-year-old Dennis Pastorius. He was last seen Thursday morning near 22nd and Atkinson.

Pastorius is 5 ft 2 inches, 180 lbs, with blue eyes, white long white hair on both sides, bald on top, beard. He is missing on foot. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, unknown shirt and unknown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip