The Kenosha Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Robert Badillo.

He was last seen on Saturday morning driving a 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Sheridan Rd. / Hwy 32 leaving the City of Kenosha.

Kenosha PD

It is unknown where Robert was driving to, however he made mention that he was checking his tire for low air, so he may be in or around gas stations.

Please contact KPD at 262-605-5200 with any information on Badillo's whereabouts.

