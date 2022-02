RACINE — The Racine Police Department needs help locating a missing 79-year-old man.

Robert Dessart, 79, was last seen on Friday around 7:15 a.m. when he left his home in a 2004 black Honda CRV-EX.

He was wearing a blue cardigan sweater at the time. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says "DESS" and a bruise on the bride of his nose.

Police are asking anyone who sees his or is aware of his whereabouts to contact the department at 262-886-2300.

