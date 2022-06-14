Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old man last seen in Oak Creek

Oak+Creek+SA.jpg
Wisconsin Department of Justice
Dennis James Mueller
Oak+Creek+SA.jpg
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 16:12:44-04

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 71-year-old man last seen in Oak Creek.

Officials say Dennis James Mueller was last seen on Monday near Rawson Avenue in Oak Creek around 2:45 p.m. He may be unfamiliar with the area and has not been heard from or seen since.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap. He is described as 5'11 and 170 pounds with partially gray balding hair and blue eyes.

2017+White+Ford+Expedition.PNG
2017 White Ford

He drives a 2017 white Ford vehicle with an Illinois license plate: 2295382.

Anyone with information should call the Oak Creek Police Department at (414) 762-8200.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

How to watch the Juneteenth parade this Sunday on TMJ4