Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old man last seen in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 71-year-old man last seen in Oak Creek.

Officials say Dennis James Mueller was last seen on Monday near Rawson Avenue in Oak Creek around 2:45 p.m. He may be unfamiliar with the area and has not been heard from or seen since.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap. He is described as 5'11 and 170 pounds with partially gray balding hair and blue eyes.

Wisconsin Department of Justice 2017 White Ford

He drives a 2017 white Ford vehicle with an Illinois license plate: 2295382.

Anyone with information should call the Oak Creek Police Department at (414) 762-8200.

