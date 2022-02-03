Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old woman last seen in Glendale

items.[0].image.alt
Wall, Adam / Wisconsin Department of Justice, Silver Alert
Sammie Harris
Sammie Harris
Posted at 10:41 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 23:41:44-05

GLENDALE, Wisc. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Sammie Harris Wednesday night.

Harris 70-years-old and was last seen at an apartment complex at 1400 W. Custer Ave in Glendale around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Harris left on foot and was last seen wearing a black thigh length coat, a yellow blouse, black pants, and gray boots. She has black and gold glasses, and a purple lanyard with a Green Bay Packers key.

Sammie Harris
Sammie Harris

Police describe Harris as Black with brown eyes, black shoulder length hair, 5'5" tall and 189 pounds and is missing her upper dentures.

Harris does not have a vehicle or cell phone. She has dementia, but is social and outgoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing