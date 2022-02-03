Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old woman last seen in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wisc. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Sammie Harris Wednesday night.

Harris 70-years-old and was last seen at an apartment complex at 1400 W. Custer Ave in Glendale around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Harris left on foot and was last seen wearing a black thigh length coat, a yellow blouse, black pants, and gray boots. She has black and gold glasses, and a purple lanyard with a Green Bay Packers key.

Wall, Adam / Wisconsin Department of Justice, Silver Alert Sammie Harris

Police describe Harris as Black with brown eyes, black shoulder length hair, 5'5" tall and 189 pounds and is missing her upper dentures.

Harris does not have a vehicle or cell phone. She has dementia, but is social and outgoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.

