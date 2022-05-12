Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old woman last seen in South Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday in Milwaukee County for 61-year-old Ada Ruth Velazquez.

Velazquez, who has dementia, was last seen in South Milwaukee in the 3600 block of 9th Ave. at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

She walked away from her own.. She has the ability to walk long distances, but it is likely she does not know where she is going, the South Milwaukee Police Department said.

Velazquez is 5'5, 135 pounds, Hispanic, and has brown eyes and brown and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing pink Nike short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and grey slip on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.

