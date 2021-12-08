Watch
Silver Alert: 93-year-old man last seen in Verona

Wisconsin Department of Justice
Posted at 10:00 PM, Dec 07, 2021
VERONA, Wis. — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing 93-year-old man who was last seen in Verona.

Officials say Cyril A. Jandrey left his home at 1 p.m. Tuesday to look for a Christmas tree. He is missing from Stoughton in Dane County.

His vehicle was spotted later in Verona traveling southbound on Main and Factory around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday.

He is driving a red 2018 Ford Escape with a Wisconsin license plate AAP3485.

Jandrey is 5'7, 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stoughton Police Department at 608-873-3374.

