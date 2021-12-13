Silver Alert: 80-year-old woman last seen in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been activated for an 80-year-old woman last seen in Green Lake County on Monday.

According to police, Diana Marie Austin she was last seen on Prairie Road in Markesan around 10:30 a.m. She is believed to be in the Dane County area.

Police say she left a residence in southeastern portion of Green Lake County with her suitcase, her German Shepard "Annie" and black cat "Reese's".

She has a storage unit in Fairwater in Fond du Lac County.

Police describe Austin as 5'2, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was possibly wearing blue jeans and a navy blue sweatshirt.

According to police, she was apparently confused when she left and suffers from memory loss.

She left with her 2000 white Chevy S-10 and she was pulling a red colored utility trailer with a ramp on on the back. The vehicle has a license plate of TE8517.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Lake county Sheriff's Office at 920-294-4000.

