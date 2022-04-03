Shorewood mansion listed for $1.99 million features wine room, eight bedrooms

SHOREWOOD — A Shorewood mansion is on the market for $1,995,500, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The eight-bedroom, nearly half-acre property is just across the street from Lake Michigan and the Shorewood Nature Preserve. It has front, side, and back yards, and the home even has a wine room!

Eschweiler & Eschweiler, a local architecture firm, designed the home which has classic details with new, renovated, modern finishes. There's a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms but historic charm can still be found throughout, the Business Journal reports.

The main floor has a two-story foyer with a wooden staircase and shiny white stone floors. The kitchen has an eat-in area and there's a main-floor office with built-in shelving.

Six of the eight bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, and the master has hallway closets as well as a walk-in closet. According to the Business Journal, there are a total of seven full bathrooms and two half baths.

Inside the mansion, there is a finished attic bonus room, a lower-level family room, and a wet bar and wine room.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal said the mansion hit the market on March 26, and has an over-asking offer that has not been accepted yet.

Check out the photos of the home below:

shorewood mansion 1.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 2.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 3.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 4.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 5.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 6.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 7.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 8.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 9.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 10.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 11.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 14.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 13.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 12.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 15.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 16.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 18.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal shorewood mansion 17.jpg A Shorewood Mansion is for sale for $1.99 million and it features eight bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Milwaukee Business Journal

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip