Search for critically missing teen

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public to help in locating a critical missing person, Lanydria Beard.

Lanydria was last seen on January 14t at approximately 8:00 p.m. near 34th & Burleigh.

Lanydria is a 13-year-old, Black female, standing around 5’8” tall and weighing around 227lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. Lanydria was last seen wearing green camouflage jogging pants and cream and green Nike dunks.

Lanydria should be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

