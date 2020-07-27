Scaled-down DNC still gives Milwaukee chance to shine

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is just three weeks away from hosting the Democratic National Convention. Host Committee Finance Chair Alex Lasry said there will be a different speaker in Milwaukee each of the four nights of the convention.

“This is going to be anchored in Milwaukee and that means there will be more than one speaker in Milwaukee,” Lasry said Monday. “It’s my belief that there will be a speaker each night, but that really depends on how we contain the growth that’s happening here.”

It’s no secret that 2020 DNC has been dramatically scaled-down, but Lasry believes the convention still provides Milwaukee a chance to shine on a world stage.

“It’s going to be a unique convention, it’s going to be one that I think is unprecedented,” he said.

Lasry said he’s focusing on making sure Milwaukee’s story is still told well during the downsized virtual event.

“Being able to have 50,000 people here was going to tell an incredible story and let people see and feel Milwaukee, but this convention is anchored from Milwaukee, there will be a lot of broadcasting from Milwaukee so we’re still going to be able to get to tell our story,” Lasry said.

Behind the scenes inside the Wisconsin Center, Lasry said crews are starting to assemble stages and video boards for big speeches. Vice President Joe Biden has already committed to travel to Milwaukee to officially accept the nomination. Lasry said there will be a keynote speaker in Milwaukee each of the four-night, however, he couldn’t share who just yet.

“I think that is still subject to change just depending on how cases continue to either grow or dip in Wisconsin,” Lasry said while referencing coronavirus cases.

Before the pandemic, Milwaukee expected a $200 million economic impact from the event. Lasry said the city of Milwaukee won’t lose money even if only a few hundred people attend.

“It will lead to more businesses realizing Milwaukee is a city that is top tier and seeing Milwaukee as a city that beat out a Miami and a Houston,” he said.

Large groups of protesters are expected to march the streets of Milwaukee during the days and nights of the DNC to call for racial equality. Lasry only asks that demonstrators wear masks to stay safe.

