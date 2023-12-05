Watch Now
Robyn's Nest now accepting toy donations for toy drive

The last day to donate is Dec. 15
Posted at 3:38 PM, Dec 05, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Robyn's Nest, a Children's Wisconsin program that focuses on foster care, is running a toy drive this month. Their goal is to help provide toys to kids in foster care and kids who are in the hospital.

They are accepting donations until Dec. 15 by appointment only. The number to call is (414) 231-4820 to schedule a drop-off time.

For more information, visit the Robyn's Nest website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

