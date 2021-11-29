Racine Zoo to host 'GivingZOOday' fundraiser on November 30

RACINE, WI — The #GivingZOOday fundraiser event will be taking place at the Racine Zoo on November 30, in order to raise funds for the institution.

#GivingZOOday will be held in partnership with #GivingTuesday, where many non-profit groups around the world collaborate for a day of generosity.

The zoo’s day of giving will focus on the impact that zoos and aquariums have on their local communities.

Every dollar donated to the Racine Zoo will be matched by the Rudd Family Foundation and Educators Credit Union, up to $5,000. Online donations and more information on #GivingZOOday can be found at the Racine Zoo website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip