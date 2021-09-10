Raccoon causes thousands of We Energies power outages in northeast Wisconsin

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (NBC 26) — We Energies reported thousands of customers out of power in Outagamie County Friday morning.

According to the We Energies website, nearly 10,000 customers are out of service.

In an update from We Energies, the company reports that the outages were caused by a raccoon that got into some equipment at a substation. The company says crews are on the scene working as quickly as possible. According to the update, power will begin being restored around 7:30 a.m.

Two school districts - Shiocton and Hortonville - are delayed Friday morning due to power outages. The districts did not say if their outages were related to We Energies.