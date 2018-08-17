PolitiFact Wisconsin: Is the CDC banned from using the word 'transgender'?

Did the Trump administration really try to ban the word "transgender" from a federal agency as Senator Tammy Baldwin claimed?

PolitiFact Wisconsin put that claim to the Truth-O-Meter.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin is the first openly gay person to serve in the Senate and has been a champion for LGBTQ rights.

So in a June speech to a human rights group, Baldwin raised a concern about the Trump Administration.

"Senator Tammy Baldwin says the Trump administration banned the CDC from using the word 'transgender,'" said Tom Kertscher with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The CDC is the Centers for Disease Control.

The federal agency told PolitiFact Wisconsin: "CDC has not banned, prohibited, or forbidden employees from using any words. CDC uses the best scientific evidence available and strongly encourages evidence-based programs."

"So what the Trump administration actually advised was that the CDC avoid using the word transgender," said Kertscher. "The hope was that if that word was avoided it might make the budget process a little more easy to be adopted."

So where did the word "banned" come from? PolitiFact Wisconsin says it was used in published reports.

The headline in the Washington Post story did use the word ban, however, that story and others made it clear there was never a ban on using the word transgender," said Kertscher.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated Baldwin's claim False.