Police still searching for missing Village of Jackson man

VILLAGE OF JACKSON, Wis. — The Jackson Police Department and other agencies continue to search for missing man Andrew Fassbender.

Fassbender, 47, hasn't been seen or heard from since December 11.

Fassbender is a resident of the Green Valley manufactured home community in Jackson. He is described as 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, the Jackson Police Department conducted a land and water search for Fassbender near Green Valley with the Washington County Sheriff's Office as well as the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue group.

Despite the search, officials say they have no updates on Fassbender's location.

If you have any information regarding his location, please contact Detective Foeger at 262-677-4949 or through the dispatch number at 262-335-4411.

Tips may be submitted anonymously via the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 1-800-232-0594.

