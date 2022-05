WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police had an unusual (but very cute) visitor Wednesday.

A three-legged male husky wandered into the Waukesha Police Shooting Range on Sentry Drive. Police say he made his arrival around 2 p.m.

His owners are yet to claim him. Police say he will spend the night at the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County.

If you recognize him, contact HAWS at 262-542-8851.

