Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert activated for missing Shawano man who might be in the Milwaukee area

Ray Danielson
Wisconsin Department of Justice
Silver Alert: Ray Phillip Danielson
Ray Danielson
Posted at 9:14 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 22:21:06-05

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Shawano man who might be in the Milwaukee area, according to police.

Police say 73-year-old Ray Phillip Danielson was last seen Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Shawano. He was seen leaving his home in a 2013 Blue Dodge Caravan with a Wisconsin plate 413-BXP. Police say it was believed he was heading to a friend's house in the Shawano area. However, Danielson mentioned traveling o the Milwaukee area for unknown reasons.

Danielson is 5'4 and 160 pounds with gray balding hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blaze orange jacket and a blaze orange cap.

Police say Danielson is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment

2013Blue.PNG
Ray Danielson had left in a 2013 Blue Dodge Caravan, WI AUT 413BXP.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku