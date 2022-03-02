Silver Alert activated for missing Shawano man who might be in the Milwaukee area

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Shawano man who might be in the Milwaukee area, according to police.

Police say 73-year-old Ray Phillip Danielson was last seen Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Shawano. He was seen leaving his home in a 2013 Blue Dodge Caravan with a Wisconsin plate 413-BXP. Police say it was believed he was heading to a friend's house in the Shawano area. However, Danielson mentioned traveling o the Milwaukee area for unknown reasons.

Danielson is 5'4 and 160 pounds with gray balding hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blaze orange jacket and a blaze orange cap.

Police say Danielson is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment

Wisconsin Crime Alert Network Ray Danielson had left in a 2013 Blue Dodge Caravan, WI AUT 413BXP.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip