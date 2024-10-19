Police search for missing Brookfield man

Police are searching for missing Brookfield man, Thomas P. Rezutek.

Thomas was last seen on Friday, October 18 around 12 p.m. at his assisted living facility. He does not have access to a vehicle or a cell phone.

Thomas is a 72-year-old white man. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you have any information about Thomas or his whereabouts, contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-372.



