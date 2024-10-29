Milwaukee police ask for public's help in locating critically missing 41-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing woman.

Maeghan F. Mielke, 41, was last seen on foot in the 6900 block of W. Birch Ct. at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Maeghan is described as a white female, 4'8" tall, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a pink crop top, with black leggings and pink boots.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding Maeghan's location, you are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

