Physicians Realty Trust HQ moving from Milwaukee to Denver

MILWAUKEE — The headquarters of Physicians Realty Trust is leaving Milwaukee, according to TMJ4 News partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The BizJournal reports that the publicly traded real estate investor is merging with the larger Healthpeak Properties based in Denver.

Healthpeak is valued at $16 billion with 475 properties.

The combined company will exist under the Healthpeak Properties name. Physicians Realty is relocating its headquarters to Denver.

Physicians Realty Trust has 101 full-time employees, according to the BizJournal.

Physicians Realty Trust president and chief executive officer John Thomas will be vice chairman of Healthpeak's board. Scott Brinker will keep the title as president and chief executive officer of Healthpeak.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip