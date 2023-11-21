Person found dead in garage near 28th and Locust, homicide investigation underway

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a Milwaukee garage on Tuesday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 42-year-old victim was found dead near 28th and Locust around 11:39 a.m.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

