Packers Hire Jeff Hafley

Jeff Hafley will be the new Defensive Coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

That's according to ESPN.com,which was the first to report the news.

Previously, Hafley served as the Head Coach for Boston College.

Hafley has connections to Matt Lafleur, and has worked with Mike Pettine in Cleveland, and Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. Badgers fans may also remember Hafley as the Ohio State defensive coordinator before he left for Boston College.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is scheduled for his season-ending press conference on Thursday at noon for the first comment, from the team.

