One person dead in shooting on the East side

MILWAUKEE — A woman was shot near N. Cass St. and E. Wells St. Saturday afternoon.

Her condition has not been released by the Milwaukee Police Department.

This is a developing story and TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin is investigating at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call MPD District One at (414) 935-7212

