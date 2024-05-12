One killed in reckless driving crash Saturday night, police say

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Appleton and Burleigh around 11:54 p.m. Saturday.

A black Ford driving recklessly on Appleton Ave. crashed into a red vehicle as the Ford was turning west on Burleigh. Police say the 50-year-old driver of the red vehicle died on scene.

A third vehicle, with 2 occupants, was also stuck in the crash. Both people in the third vehicle are expected to survive.

The driver of the black Ford, a 24-year-old female, was arrested. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

