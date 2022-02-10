Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One death in Wisconsin linked to contaminated packaged salad

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Packaged salad, listeria
Posted at 6:46 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 07:46:58-05

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says one person in Wisconsin has died as a result of an outbreak of listeria linked to packaged salads produced by Dole.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17 people in 13 states have been infected with listeria connected to the packaged salads.

Thirteen people have been hospitalized and two deaths have been reported, including the one in Wisconsin.

State health officials did not identify the individual who died or provide his or her hometown.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing