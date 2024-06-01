Oak Creek Police search for missing woman

The Oak Creek Police Department asks for assistance in the search for a missing woman, Jessica Richel-Ramsey.

Ramsey is 47 years old, 5'1", and 110 lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, she may be driving a black Chevy Traverse with the license plate: 788-VPK.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Richel-Ramsey please contact Officer Hoppe at mhoppe@oakcreekwi.gov or call the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200

