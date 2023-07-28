Nearly 3,000 without power in Menomonee Falls ahead of potential severe weather

UPDATE: Power has since been restored in Menomonee Falls.

________

Nearly 3,000 people are without power in Menomonee Falls, according to the We Energies outage map.

According to the map, it is an underground cable problem. Crews are currently working on the issue, but power could be down until 10:30 p.m. Friday.

We Energies Power outage in Menomonee Falls on Friday, July 28, 2023

The outage comes as potentially severe weather develops.

The storms are firing up in western Wisconsin before they race across the southeast between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The storms could have damaging straight-line winds as the primary threat. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until midnight: Walworth, Fond du Lac, Dodge, and Jefferson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

