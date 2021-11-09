Muskego Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

MUSKEGO — The Muskego Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Gabbriella (Gabby) Stanley was last seen in Muskego on 11/7/21 at 9:45 p.m. Police said that she might be with someone named "Addie". She is believed to be in the Milwaukee or Madison area.

She is 5'00', 105 pounds, has red hair, and a piercing on the left side of her nose. The tattoos she has in the photo were temporary ones.

If you know anything about Gabby’s location, contact the Muskego Police Department at (262) 679-4130.

