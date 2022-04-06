MSOE to begin construction on new $2.9M softball stadium in downtown campus

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) will begin construction on a $2.9 million state-of-the-art softball stadium on Friday.

It will be home to MSOE’s NCAA Division III women’s softball team.

"MSOE Raiders Softball Stadium is one aspect of a larger project to expand the facilities for MSOE Athletics, provide greater opportunities for women athletes, and evolve co-curricular arts programming," MSOE said in a statement. "This project underscores Milwaukee School of Engineering’s dedication to recruiting and retaining a diverse student body and enhancing the overall collegiate experience."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will be one of many to give remarks in Nvidia Auditorium on Friday at 12 p.m. ahead of construction.

Ceremonial groundbreaking will begin shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the future field across from Diercks Hall.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip