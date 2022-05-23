Watch
MPD: Woman found dead in vacant lot near Palmer and Chambers

A 34-year-old woman was found dead in a vacant lot near Palmer and Chambers on Monday.
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 23, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was found dead in a vacant lot near Palmer and Chambers on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the cause of death is under investigation.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m.

"She's somebody's sister, somebody's daughter, somebody's mama," a neighbor told TMJ4 News at the scene on Monday.

"Put the guns down, pick your bibles back up. Learn to love yourself so you can love others," another neighbor told TMJ4 News. "This is sad. I have to wake up this morning with a dead body in my backyard. I called the police three times last night and no police responded. This is sad."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

