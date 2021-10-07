MPD searching for missing vulnerable man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Bobby Stewart, 68, was last seen on October 6 at 9:30 a.m. in the area of 2600 S. 9th Pl in Milwaukee. He is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Stewart is 5'9" tall, weighs 185 lbs., has a thin build, short gray hair, brown eyes, and a gray/black goatee. He was wearing a black short sleeved button up shirt with thin white vertical stripes, black dress pantws, a black baseball cap, reading glasses, two silver necklaces, and a silver bracelet. He also has a cast on his left arm.

Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.

