MPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult from Greenfield.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Gregory Zarse, who they say may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen near Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Zarse is 6' tall, weighs 160 lbs., has blue eyes and gray, short, thinning hair. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, green "Fear the Deer" t-shirt, black dress pants, white socks, tan/black slip-on shoes, a gold wedding ring, and a silver watch with a tan/black wristband.

He was working at a food truck near Fiserv Forum when he left on foot to take a break and didn't return.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7401.

