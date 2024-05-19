MPD searching for critically missing teen and baby

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for 16-year-old Kamila Steward and her infant son Kyree Stewart.

Kamila is a 16-year-old black female. She is 5 foot 3 inches and 125 pounds. She has black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange hooded top near 65th and Florist Ave early Sunday, May 19.

Kamila Steward is with her baby, Kyree Steward. Kyree is a black male about 8 months old. He was last seen wearing a gray outfit with white shoes.

According to Milwaukee Police Kamila is likely traveling on foot.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the Stewarts, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

