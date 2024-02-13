Watch Now
MPD searching for missing 12-year-old boy

12-year-old Jackson Frick was last seen Monday night near 63rd and Oklahoma. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department.
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 07:20:34-05

Milwaukee Police are looking for a critically missing 12-year-old boy.

Jackson Frick was last seen around 12:30 on Monday afternoon near 63rd and Oklahoma.

He was wearing an olive green or camoflauge North Face jacket, a white polo shirt with blue pants, and red shoes.

If you have any information, call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444

