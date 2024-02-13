MPD searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Milwaukee Police are looking for a critically missing 12-year-old boy.

Jackson Frick was last seen around 12:30 on Monday afternoon near 63rd and Oklahoma.

He was wearing an olive green or camoflauge North Face jacket, a white polo shirt with blue pants, and red shoes.

If you have any information, call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444



