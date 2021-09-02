MPD searching for critical missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for a critical missing 11-year-old girl, and are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Sole Gillon was last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of N. 88th Street and W. Townsend St. in Milwaukee.

She us 5'2" to 5'6" tall, weighs 140 lbs., has short black hair in a ponytail to the side and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt with Nickelodeon characters on the front and teal colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Seven at 414-935-7272 or Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

