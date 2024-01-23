MPD needs help looking for missing baby

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help looking for a missing baby, 1-year-old Reymon D. Davis.

Officers say he was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve onesie that buttons by the diaper.

They say he is with 38-year-old Reymon D. Davis, last seen Sunday afternoon near 84th and Lancaster, and could possbly be in the Rockford, Illinois area, in an unknown vehicle.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (414) 935-7360.

