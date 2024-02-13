MPD needs assistance looking for missing 10-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help looking for missing 10-year-old Ah'leal I. Spence.

She was last seen around 2 P.M. on Saturday, February 3rd.

Spence is about 4'9", 150 pounds, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black leggings, and pink Crocs.

If you have seen her, or have any information, you're asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Third District at (414) 935-7233.



